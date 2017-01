July 21 Ireland-based Horizon Pharma Plc said it raised its offer to buy smaller drugmaker Depomed Inc to $33 per share, contingent on Depomed agreeing to start takeover talks.

Horizon raised its offer by 12.8 percent from its earlier bid of $29.25 per Depomed share.

Horizon Pharma took that offer hostile after Depomed refused to engage in talks. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)