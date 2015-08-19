Depomed rejects Horizon Pharma's offer for the third time

Aug 19 Depomed Inc rejected Horizon
Pharma Plc's takeover bid for the third time,
reiterating that the offer undervalued the company.
Depomed said Horizon Pharma's latest all-stock bid had a
current value of $30 per share, or about $1.81 billion, lower
than Horizon's previous offer of $33.
Horizon Pharma said last Thursday it would offer 0.95
Horizon Pharma shares for every Depomed share. It had also said
it could alternatively offer Depomed shareholders $32.50 in cash
and stock.
Horizon Pharma first approached Depomed in May and went
hostile with its offer in July after being rejected. Depomed
adopted a poison pill to stave off the bid.
Up to Wednesday's close of $31.27, Horizon Pharma's stock
had fallen about 4 percent since its initial offer on May 27th.
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)