Depomed wins Nucynta patent dispute

Sept 30 Depomed Inc said a court ruled in favor of the drug maker in a patent litigation over its opioid drug, Nucynta, extending its market exclusivity until 2025.

The ruling comes weeks after sources told Reuters that Depomed's talks with potential buyers are expected to start shortly after the court decided on Nucynta, the company's biggest drug.

Activist investor Starboard Value LP in April called on Depomed to explore a sale after announcing it had accumulated a stake of close to 10 percent.

The court's ruling provides market exclusivity to Nucynta ER, Nucynta and Nucynta oral solution, an unmarketed form of Nucynta, the company said on Friday.

(Reporting by Dipika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)