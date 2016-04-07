Starboard takes 6.8 pct stake in Depomed

April 7 Activist investor Starboard Value LP reported a 6.8 percent stake in Depomed Inc and said it intends to nominate a slate of directors to the drugmaker's board.

The hedge fund is now Depomed's third largest shareholder. (1.usa.gov/1STt7Qp)

Depomed's stock was up 8 percent in extended trading on Thursday. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)