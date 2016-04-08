Starboard urges Depomed board to pursue a potential sale

April 8 Activist investor Starboard Value LP,
which has an economic stake of 9.8 percent in Depomed Inc
, in a letter criticized the drugmaker's board over
corporate governance deficiencies and other matters and urged it
to explore a potential sale.
Depomed's shares were up 11.6 percent at $16.71 in morning
trading on Friday.
In the letter addressed to the Depomed board, Starboard
raised concerns regarding the company's "corporate governance
deficiencies, questionable capital allocation decisions, and
egregious actions taken by the Board to stymie strategic
interest in acquiring Depomed".
Starboard has taken aggressive actions at other companies in
which it has invested, including engineering the ouster of the
board of Darden Restaurants Inc in 2014.
Depomed on Friday recommended that shareholders take no
action at this time. It noted Starboard had not communicated
with the company before disclosing its stake in a regulatory
filing and had not attempted to hold any discussions with it.
Starboard disclosed a voting rights stake of 6.8 percent in
Depomed in a regulatory filing on Thursday. Including other
financial agreements, its exposure rises to 9.8 percent.
Starboard pointed out that the drugmaker's move to
reincorporate itself in Delaware would limit shareholders
rights, including a provision to call for special meetings.
The hedge fund said it intended to immediately nominate its
chief executive, Jeffrey Smith, to Depomed's board along with
five other nominees.
Starboard said Depomed had taken a "series of
shareholder-unfriendly steps," referring to the company's
decision to reject takeover offers made by drugmaker Horizon
Pharma Plc last year.
"We believe that Starboard sees potential for multiple
bidders on Depomed, but is most focused on Horizon revisiting
last year's bid," Mizuho Securities analyst Irina Koffler wrote
in a note.
Horizon Pharma said on Friday it was not interested in
revisiting its previous interest in Depomed.
