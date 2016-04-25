Depomed says Starboard has a month to request for shareholder meeting

BRIEF-Plumas Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.41
* Plumas Bancorp says net interest income increased by $798 thousand to $6.4 million
April 25 Drug developer Depomed Inc said on Monday Starboard Value LP has 30 days to request for a special shareholder meeting to discuss the activist investor's demand to replace Depomed's board.
The date of such a meeting could occur within 35-60 days after Starboard submits the meeting request, Depomed said.
Starboard is already the owner of 9.9 percent of Depomed shares and only requires the support of an additional 0.1 percent to be able to request the meeting.
The selection of an early meeting date is in the best interest of its shareholders, Depomed Chief Executive James Schoeneck said in a letter to Starboard.
Earlier this month, Starboard said it intends to nominate a slate of directors to Depomed's board, raising concerns over what it said were "serious corporate governance deficiencies, questionable capital allocation decisions, and egregious actions" taken by the drug company to suppress shareholder rights.
Starboard has taken aggressive actions at other companies in which it has invested. Most recently, the hedge fund has focused on Yahoo Inc, where it is looking to overthrow the board, including Chief Executive Marissa Mayer. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)
SAO PAULO, Jan 18 Brazil's housing starts rose in November at the fastest pace in five months, an industry group said on Wednesday, partly reflecting an improving economic backdrop and quicker issuance of permits following long delays earlier in the year.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Chile announced initial price thoughts of 3.85% area on a peso-denominated 144A/Reg S bond due 2021 ahead of expected pricing on Wednesday.