StarBoard requests Depomed special shareholder meeting

May 26 Activist investor StarBoard Value LP said on Thursday it had delivered a request to the board of Depomed Inc calling for a special shareholder meeting as it looks to replace the drugmaker's board.

StarBoard, among Depomed's largest shareholders, raised concerns in April over what it called "serious corporate governance deficiencies, questionable capital allocation decisions and egregious actions" taken by Depomed to suppress shareholder rights. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)