Starboard drops its bid to oust Depomed's board

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 17 Depomed Inc said activist investor Starboard Value LP, which owns 9.8 percent of the drugmaker, had dropped its bid to oust the company's board.
The company said a special shareholder meeting scheduled for Nov. 15 was canceled.
Depomed, which has six directors on its board, said Starboard would appoint three independent directors - James Fogarty, Robert Savage and James Tyree. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.