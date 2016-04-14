Depomed not to reincorporate to Delaware from California

German stocks - Factors to watch on January 18
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:
April 14 Depomed Inc said it does not plan to reincorporate itself to Delaware from California, a week after shareholder Starboard Value LP said a reincorporation would limit shareholders rights, including a provision to call for special meetings.
Depomed said on Thursday that the plan was not in the interests of its shareholders as it would result in a costly and distracting proxy contest.
Starboard, which holds an economic stake of 9.9 percent in Depomed, had criticized the drugmaker's board over corporate governance deficiencies and urged it to explore a sale.
Starboard said on April 8 that it intended to immediately nominate its chief executive, Jeffrey Smith, to Depomed's board along with five other nominees.
Depomed's annual general meeting will be held on May 18. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:
* TomTom acquires Autonomos, a Berlin-based autonomous driving start-up Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
FRANKFURT, Jan 18 Deutsche Bank expects a negative impact of $1.2 billion on its fourth-quarter pretax profit from a civil monetary penalty of $3.1 billion agreed with the U.S. Department of Justice, its chief executive said in a message to staff.