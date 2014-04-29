Banks eye SPVs to ease capital pain

(This story originally appeared on IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication)

* Derivatives product companies set for revival

* Dealers examine flat-sharing SPV arrangements

* Experts disagree whether structures will work in practice

By Christopher Whittall

LONDON, April 29 (IFR) - Bankers are dusting down off-balance sheet trading vehicles known as derivatives product companies (DPCs) in a bid to lower the costs associated with running swaps businesses under Basel III leverage and capital rules.

Originally conceived in the early 1990s to enable thinly capitalised banks to trade derivatives, DPCs fell from grace during the financial crisis as concerns grew about counterparty risk and bank complexity.

But spinning off swaps activities into special-purpose vehicles could be set for a revival as banks seek to ease the pain of re-sizing trading businesses to comply with the new regulatory landscape.

Ideas range from moving swaps trading activity into special-purpose vehicles part-owned by private equity or hedge funds, to an ambitious project to establish a joint DPC where dealers rent space in what would amount to a flat-sharing arrangement.

Some industry insiders doubt these off-balance sheet vehicles will pass muster with the authorities, arguing that anything that smacks of arbitrage tends to get short shrift from regulators these days. However, others believe that some of these structures will make it off the drawing board provided that regulators are comfortable with arrangements.

"Every bank has constraints on capital and leverage and there is interaction with regulators over what type of solutions are workable," said one senior derivatives banker at a major European firm. "You could potentially move all of the rates business into an external operating company, find a shareholder at a certain yield, while the bank still retains a proportion of the revenues. It's within the rules."

The pressure from regulators to shore up capital ratios has sparked an unprecedented deleveraging among European banks, which have shed more than EUR3trn of assets since mid-2012, according to RBS analysts.

Confirmation from the Basel Committee last year of a minimum 3% leverage ratio piled further misery on large lenders, forcing hundreds of billions more in asset reductions. The low-margin, balance-sheet-intensive rates business was hit particularly hard, sparking cutbacks at investment banks such as Credit Suisse.

Banks have attacked the balance sheet issue on a number of fronts. Raising equity and slashing hundreds of billions of euros worth of assets has been the main focus, but banks have also sought to design various regulatory capital relief trades to help to ease the transition.

This has included selling the market risk on synthetic CDO portfolios to hedge funds, securitising derivatives counterparty risk and plans to sell structured notes linked to a bank's deferred tax assets.

Reviving the DPC vehicles has also been talked about for almost a year. The idea would be to shift some of a bank's swaps activity to be run out of a separately capitalised SPV, potentially allowing the bank to boost its capital and leverage ratios in the process.

"The old DPC model, which was uncollateralised, is not an option, so banks are coming up with new models, with some looking at guarantee structures," said Claude Brown, a partner at law firm Reed Smith.

FLAT-SHARING AGREEMENT

One concept under discussion involves establishing a joint DPC where dealers could rent out floorspace in an effort to create the necessary economies of scale. Not everyone is convinced such an arrangement would work, however.

"It sounds great on paper, but the problem is you could also be describing a clearing house," said Richard Jackson, head of European rates at Deutsche Bank. "On balance, it's better to go down the route already favoured by regulation, that of extending clearing and increasing the compression of existing risk."

Securing third-party equity investment in a DPC is perhaps a more feasible option. This could allow banks with lower ratings to reduce the sums of collateral they post against derivatives liabilities. Higher-rated banks may also be attracted by the opportunity to boost their capital or leverage levels.

Dealers say it is likely that only the more structured, high-margin trades would justify the expense of spinning them off into a separate SPV as investors injecting capital into the vehicle would be likely to demand a yield of around 10% for their troubles.

However, some experts doubt whether dealers could run part of their swaps business out of an off-balance-sheet SPV on an ongoing basis.

"The good news about the DPC model is there is a lot of flexibility on structure and capital," said Tom Jasper, who co-founded ISDA and later set up Primus - the first credit derivatives product company - in the late 1990s. "The bad news is there is a lot of procedural stuff attached, such as independent boards and trustees."

Jasper doubts a big bank would be prepared to engage in this kind of project, noting that compliance would be "terrified".

"Setting up a DPC to run off a legacy portfolio could work, but capitalising a separate vehicle for ongoing business just doesn't make sense to me, given collateral posting requirements in today's markets," he said. "DPCs from a counterparty perspective were meant to stand on their ratings and not post."

Ultimately, it is the regulators that will have the final word on whether DPCs have their day in the sun once more or are consigned to the annals of swap market history.

Regulators have been eyeing capital relief trades with growing scepticism of late. Bank plans to securitise counterparty risk have stalled for this very reason, while capital relief has been removed on at least one outstanding transaction. Synthetic CDO book sales have also faltered.

"Regulators are taking a philosophical approach to it. This is risk in the system, and if it goes outside the banking system, they want to know who has got it," said Brown at Reed Smith. "The living will project has put a brake on these kinds of plans somewhat as regulators try to think them through." (Reporting By Christopher Whittall, editing by Helen Bartholomew)