IFR-Derivatives trades moved in counterparty fears

(This story is from the International Financing Review, a
Thomson Reuters publication (www.ifre.com)
By Christopher Whittal and Helene Durand
Oct 20 (IFR) - Since the beginning of September, large
supranationals, agencies and corporate clients have been
reassessing their counterparty credit exposures, to US
investment banks in particular, as their credit default swaps
have gapped out over the past couple of months.
"We've definitely seen some clients re-assigning business.
When competitors' CDS have gone dramatically wider, we've got
calls from clients saying they might like to assign swaps to us
and asking for quotes," said one senior fixed income banker at a
European bank.
"Clients are monitoring counterparty credit risk much more
actively because many got so badly burnt post-Lehman in terms of
the cost of moving their swaps around."
Many banks' CDS spreads have widened significantly during
the past couple of months, with US investment banks being among
the hardest hit.
In early October, CDS referencing Bank of America hit 456bp,
CDS on Goldman Sachs reached 416bp, and CDS on Morgan Stanley
were 584bp, according to Markit. CDS referencing all three
institutions have since narrowed, but spreads remain more than
twice as wide as levels at the start of August.
At the same time, clients now monitor dealers'
creditworthiness far more proactively. This is in part a
hangover from Lehman Brothers, when even collateralised clients
- which are theoretically insulated from counterparty credit
risk - found it incredibly costly to move trades to other
counterparties in the wake of the broker-dealer filing for
Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
"Since Lehman, people are more prudent in managing their
counterparty risk and look more proactively at what exposures
they have to ensure they have a balanced portfolio," explained
one counterparty credit risk manager at a major institution.
"It hasn't been anything like post-Lehman, when there was a
stream of people moving away from some of the weaker players.
But certainly people are being prudent, realising there are
issues, and are looking to balance portfolios."
CRUCIAL CDS THRESHOLD
Dealers say clients have become more sophisticated in terms
of assessing counterparty credit risk, and will concentrate on
dealers' CDS levels as well as monitory a bank's credit rating.
One senior banker points to 300bp or 350bp as being a crucial
threshold in terms of perceived creditworthiness.
Consequently, market participants are in disagreement over
which institutions are being most actively shunned by clients.
Some dealers highlighted Bank of America's recent credit rating
downgrade to Baa1 by Moody's as significant, but the bank is by
no means an outlier in terms of credit spreads.
One head of investment banking at a major institution
indicated some clients were moving away from U.S. investment
banks in general, and also pointed to French banks - which saw
their CDS balloon in mid-September. Sources close to French
banks denied seeing any such activity, though.
"We've not experienced clients moving away from us. On the
contrary, we've seen more clients come to us as a result of our
strong positioning in the equity derivatives markets," said a
source close to one French bank.
Sources at US investment banks also denied clients were
moving away, stating trading volumes were flat or even up in
some asset classes over the month.
"We have seen very little evidence of [clients assigning
trades away from us]," added a senior banker at a US
institution. "I'm not saying it's zero, but it's very minimal.
In fact, it cuts both ways - we've also received novations from
other banks."
Senior bankers at more credit-worthy institutions insist
clients are looking to re-assign swaps, but admit it is on a far
smaller scale compared with the post-Lehman deluge.
They also highlight there is no open door policy in terms of
the amount of risk they're willing to take on. This is
particularly true with regard to SSA clients that prefer to
trade under one-way collateral agreements, which can be
immensely costly for dealers.
"We have had a lot of people coming to us who are interested
in assigning trades and we have completed some deals. We are
looking at risk and exposures, and our own exposure as well - in
this market we have to stay conservative. There will be more
stuff coming to market, so we're not in a rush to buy back
risk," said one head of rates at a major bank.
"Overall, I think [these types of scenarios] will accelerate
the push towards central clearing [which reduces counterparty
credit risk]," he added.
(www.ifre.com)