DERIVATIVES-ECB takes steps to extend CCP oversight powers

LONDON, June 23 (IFR) - The European Central Bank has called
for greater legal powers over central counterparty
clearinghouses operating from third-country regimes, echoing
support for European Commission proposals that could require the
most systemically important CCPs to relocate in the EU.
The Governing Council of the ECB has recommended an
amendment to Article 22 of the Eurosystem statute, stating that
"the ECB and national central banks may provide facilities and
ECB may make regulations, to ensure efficient and sound clearing
and payment systems, and clearing systems for financial
instruments, within the Union and with other countries."
The amendment, which follows proposed changes to the
European Market Infrastructure Directive that would enhance
third-country oversight and enable ESMA to force CCPs to move
some euro clearing activities onshore, is subject to approval by
the European Parliament and European Council.
“This is a necessary legal step to give the ECB the powers
and jurisdiction that it will need as the EU's institutions
assert supervisory authority over third-country CCPs," said
Vincent Keaveny, partner and co-chair of financial services at
DLA Piper.
Speaking at a meeting of the Global Financial Markets
Association in Frankfurt earlier this week, ECB executive board
member Benoit Coeure said the UK's decision to leave the
European Union had prompted a significant rethink of Europe's
CCP supervision approach - currently based on cooperative
arrangements with UK authorities and a memorandum of
understanding between the ECB and Bank of England. He called
recent Commission proposals to enhance third-country CCP
oversight "a step in the right direction".
"What concerns us today in the context of Brexit is that the
current EU regime regarding third-country CCPs was never
designed to cope with major systemic CCPs operating from outside
the EU," said Coeure.
"Reviewing this regime has therefore become urgent in the
current environment. We need to ensure we can preserve a
framework that ensures the safety and stability of the financial
system when the UK is no longer a member of the EU."
LCH's SwapClear currently clears more than 90% of
euro-denominated interest rate swaps traded by eurozone banks.
In credit default swaps, the Intercontinental Exchange's UK
clearing arm is responsible for 40% of cleared activity from
eurozone banks.
Coeure expressed support for a framework that allows EU
regulators to deny recognition to CCPs posing excessive risk to
EU financial stability, ultimately forcing those entities to
reestablish activities in the bloc in order to continue
providing clearing services there.
"This would be just one of the tools available to EU
authorities under the revised EMIR proposal," said Coeure.
"I believe that such an approach will be justified in case
EU authorities are unable to adequately control risks and fulfil
their mandates through other means. Ultimately, however, it will
be up to the Commission and the EU legislators to decide on the
specific conditions for triggering such a requirement."
His comments followed criticism of CCP relocation from Bank
of England governor, Mark Carney, earlier in the week.
At his Mansion House speech, Carney warned that a
"non-recognition approach" would split liquidity into onshore
and offshore pools, potentially costing EU-based firms an
additional €22bn stemming from a pricing basis that would emerge
between the two markets.
“Fragmentation is in no one’s economic interest. Nor is it
necessary for financial stability. Indeed it can damage it,"
Carney said "Fragmenting clearing would lead to smaller
liquidity pools in CCPs, reducing the ability to diversify risks
and diminishing resilience.”
The ECB's support for a euro clearing location policy is
long-standing. The central bank's 2011 Eurosystem Oversight
Policy Framework aimed to force CCPs with daily net credit
exposure of over €5bn in euro-denominated product categories to
be legally incorporated in the eurozone.
Those efforts were thwarted in 2015 by a Luxembourg court,
which deemed the proposals a breach of the EU's single market
rules.
An enhanced framework providing greater supervisory power
over third-country CCPs, which largely replicates approaches
already followed by many other major jurisdictions, has been
widely anticipated across the industry.
"Most market participants accept that dual supervision by
the EU authorities and by the UK regulators, and information
sharing amongst those regulators, will be necessary after
Brexit. It is still not clear whether that will be enough to
satisfy all of the EU regulators," said DLA Piper's Keaveny.
(Reporting by Helen Bartholomew)