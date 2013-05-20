U.S. Senators urge swaps watchdog to rein in oil majors

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 20 Large energy companies look
set to slip through the maze of new rules for derivatives
trading, a group of U.S. senators said, urging regulators to
tighten oversight to cover all the market.
As of this year, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission (CFTC) subjects companies trading more than $8
billion in swaps to tough oversight unless they do so to hedge
price swings in their day-to-day business.
But oil companies such as BP Plc and Royal Dutch
Shell Plc have not yet joined the 70 or so investment
banks that have registered with regulators, despite being active
in the market.
"We are concerned that CFTC is failing to bring energy swap
dealers under its oversight," a group of six senators led by
Dianne Feinstein, a California Democrat, said in a letter to
CFTC Chairman Gary Gensler.
"This limits CFTC's ability to monitor for manipulation,
excessive speculation, and systemic risk in energy markets,"
said the letter, which was dated May 20.
A Reuters story on the issue said in March that BP would
register with the CFTC, although not for several more months,
while Royal Dutch Shell was the other oil major considering
registration.
The CFTC's $8 billion threshold was too high for the energy
companies, the senators said in their letter, given the market
for energy swaps is far smaller than the one for interest rate
swaps, which is dominated by the banks.
The letter urged the CFTC to lower the threshold for energy
swaps should the regulator find that large parts of the energy
swaps market escaped its oversight.
The CFTC did not have an immediate comment. BP and Shell did
not immediately react to a request for comment. Shell has said
in the past that it would register when it met the CFTC's $8
billion threshold.
Dealer registration is one of the many ways the Dodd-Frank
overhaul of Wall Street seeks to make derivatives trading safer
- and less opaque - after it was blamed for playing a role in
the 2007-09 credit meltdown.
Most of this effort is aimed at banks such as Citigroup Inc
, Bank of America Corp and JPMorgan Chase & Co
, who dominate the worldwide $630 trillion swaps market.
Energy companies stepped into the market during the 2000s
commodity boom, sometimes competing with Wall Street head to
head, and have lobbied hard so as not to be lumped together with
the investment banks in the regulatory crackdown.