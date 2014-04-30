ISDA swaps body appoints ICE to run ISDAFIX benchmark

LONDON, April 30 The International Swaps and
Derivatives Association said on Wednesday it has selected ICE
Benchmark Administration (IBA) to run its ISDAFIX benchmark,
which is being investigated over alleged rigging.
IBA is part of the ICE exchanges group that owns
NYSE Euronext. It is already the new administrator for the
London Interbank Offered Rate (Libor), after banks were fined
for manipulating that benchmark.
ISDA said the new administrator will be responsible for
oversight, systems and controls for ISDAFIX, which is widely
used to help price derivatives and other contracts.
It will also be responsible for collecting data and
calculating the ISDAFIX rates, and for checking submissions from
banks used to determine the rates.
Regulators want widely used benchmarks to be run by
independent bodies rather than industry organisations in order
to limit the potential for rigging.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Jason Neely)