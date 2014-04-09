Non-banks notch a win in long-running derivatives battle

| NEW YORK, April 9
NEW YORK, April 9 A group of small brokerages
and large commodities companies convinced lawmakers to tweak a
rule that they say would have made derivatives trading more
expensive for them and sent more business to Wall Street banks
that already dominate the market.
Companies including INTL FCStone Inc, Nomura
Holdings Inc, Cargill Inc and Royal Dutch
Shell Plc lobbied a congressional committee to change a
rule proposed by the U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission
on how much capital they must hold against derivatives trades as
dealers. Cargill and Shell have derivatives trading arms.
Under proposed CFTC rules, these companies would be required
to hold more capital against certain derivatives trades - also
known as "swaps" trades - than banks. That is because the CFTC
rules, created as part of the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform
law, allow banks to calculate capital needs using their own
proprietary models but force non-bank swaps dealers to use
standardized models.
By using their own models, big Wall Street banks can, for
instance, minimize their capital requirements by combining the
potential risk of two trading positions that offset one another,
rather than holding capital against the risk of each one going
sour. Non-bank dealers complained that the CFTC's proposal did
not allow them to perform such "netting" of offsetting trades.
The brokerages and commodities companies lobbied the House
Agriculture Committee after they failed to gain traction with
the CFTC.
The committee has drafted a bill that will provide funding
for the CFTC and has inserted the tweak requested by these
companies in legislation. The bill still needs to go through the
rest of the legislative process before it is passed, but if
successful it will allow non-bank dealers to also use
proprietary capital models.
"The provision would simply level the playing field between
bank and non-bank swap dealers," said Mark Klein, a spokesman
for Cargill.
In announcing the proposed legislation, the committee said
the change "corrects an illogical and unworkable capital
requirement" that would have pushed non-bank dealers out of the
derivatives market, making it less competitive for banks. Of the
84 registered swap dealers, less than a quarter are non-bank
entities.
The effort to change the CFTC's proposed rule is the latest
example of how, nearly four years after Dodd-Frank passed,
companies are still scrambling to blunt the impact of new
regulations on their businesses.
In this instance, the stakes are particularly high for the
small, non-bank brokers. At last year's hearing, Dunaway argued
that the CFTC's proposed rules would force his company to hold
"hundreds of times more" capital than a bank for an identical
book of trades.
Small changes to the way capital charges are calculated
could lead a dealer to hold anywhere from $3.9 million to $536.7
million worth of capital against the same trade, according to
evidence submitted by FCStone to the Agriculture Committee.
"If left unchanged, these capital rules will eventually
cause non-bank swap dealers to exit the business," Dunaway said
at the hearing.
FCStone does not disclose how much of its trading revenue is
related to derivatives.
The lobbying effort also offers a window into the strange
bedfellows that the years-long derivatives lobbying effort has
created. In previous instances, big companies have sided with
banks on derivatives rules, fearful that changes would make
trading more expensive for them as counterparties.
For example, the Coalition for Derivatives End Users, which
includes Cargill and Shell among many others, lobbied alongside
banks as Dodd-Frank was being written and in its aftermath to
ease some derivatives reform proposals like higher margin
requirements. The Agriculture Committee's proposed legislation
on Tuesday - titled "The Customer Protection and End-User Relief
Act" - also addresses some of those concerns for customers.
Corporations just want to make sure their trading costs are
contained and are indifferent about who is on their side, said
one lawyer in Washington who has worked on derivatives reform.
"Sometimes issues involving non-bank dealers overlap with
end-user issues and in those cases, they can be working with the
banks and against the banks at the same time," the lawyer said.
(Editing by Paritosh Bansal and Richard Chang)