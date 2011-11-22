INSIGHT-Funds battle banks over $300 trln derivatives market

* Banks, funds locked in battle over derivatives market
* CFTC head Gensler proposes ban on triparty agreements
* Agreements seen as potentially limiting competition
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Nov 21 Some of the world's biggest
financial firms are locked in a battle over the control of
large banks in the $300 trillion market for privately traded
derivatives in the United States.
The fight pits dealers such as JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and
Deutsche Bank against much of the rest of the financial
industry.
At the heart of the dispute is a set of seemingly obscure
rules that, however esoteric, may help decide the winners and
losers in the industry, an opaque market blamed as a major
contributor to the 2008 financial crisis.
Derivatives are undergoing a dramatic overhaul, mandated by
last year's Dodd-Frank financial reform, which is designed to
reduce market risks. The current fight may help determine how
much impact new rules have on the industry.
The debate centers on triparty agreements that require
investors to agree in advance who they will partner with to
trade derivatives. Big banks say they are necessary for some
investors to maintain access to the markets.
But big money managers such as Citadel, Vanguard, and
AllianceBernstein, say they could limit competition.
The triparty initiative has proved so controversial that
Gary Gensler, chairman of chief regulator the Commodities
Futures Trading Commission, proposed banning them - the first
time a regulator is thought to have intervened in such an
issue.
Gensler's move also divided the five CFTC commissioners
along political lines, reflecting a widening rift over how far
new rules should go as the regulator struggles with how to
pursue its burgeoning responsibilities on a limited budget.
In Reuters interviews with more than 20 firms that have
been involved in talks on the issue, participants say it is one
of the most divisive issues the industry has seen.
"The documentation issue is still the most polarized of the
issues," said Kevin McPartland, analyst at TABB Group in New
York. "It's very hot or cold depending on who you talk to."
In spite of the arcane nature of the issue, the stakes are
large. Intermediating derivatives is estimated to generate
around $50 billion in annual revenues for the small group of
banks that dominates the industry, according trade group the
Swaps and Derivatives Markets Association.
The market is highly concentrated. The largest eight banks
account for 63 percent of the market, according to the
International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA).
For fund managers and other new entrants to the market,
regulatory change brings the opportunity to diversify trading
partners, obtain increased price transparency and reduce
trading costs.
Derivatives are used to speculate on moves in financial
markets or to hedge against unwanted outcomes. They run the
gamut from bets on interest rates to perceptions of a country
or company's credit quality.
HEAVYWEIGHT BATTLES
The dispute traces its origins back to the 2008 financial
crisis, after which the New York Fed set targets for the large
banks to route trades through central clearing houses.
Clearing houses, which have financial firms as members,
stand between trade parties and guarantee financial obligations
of the counterparties.
When banks and fund managers began discussing document
guidelines for clearing in an industry working group, many
assumed banks would retain their key roles as middlemen.
This gave support to documentation that required investors
to specify in advance their partners for trading derivatives --
the triparty agreements at the center of the current dispute.
The issue became contentious in January, when Chicago-based
fund manager Citadel raised its concerns in an industry group,
which was later communicated to Gensler, that the model could
be used to restrict competition.
Soon others, including PIMCO, BlackRock, AllianceBernstein
and Vanguard, also voiced concerns, people involved in the
talks said.
The documents give banks clearing arms "undue influence on
a customer's choice of counterparties," James Wallin at
AllianceBernstein recently said in a submission letter to the
CFTC supporting the ban.
As tensions rose, skirmishes focused on three banks pushing
hardest for triparty agreements -- Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan and
Deutsche Bank.
Some hoped the issue would be put to rest after PIMCO's
chief risk officer Bill DeLeon in April had private phone calls
with the banks and had them back away from some of their
preferred language, people involved said.
"Clients should not be forced to negotiate with three
parties with regard to their ability to clear," said DeLeon,
who declined to comment on details of the calls.
Fund managers argue that there is no need to involve
trading desks in clearing agreements, which would normally only
involve an investor and the clearing agent.
Some funds were disappointed in May, however, when the
banks proposed the triparty framework as an addendum to the
document, instead of dropping it altogether.
"MADE HIM MADDER"
Banks say the documents are needed until technology is
better developed so they know an investor has credit capacity
left to execute a trade, or banks may be reluctant to trade
with them.
Critics say the documents would encourage investors to
choose fewer partners and larger firms. Banks could also use
the information to channel even more business their way.
Officials at fund managers and banks that were in regular
talks with Gensler said he was also angered by the addendum,
having already expressed frustration with the documents in the
past. "It made him madder," said one bank source.
Gensler warned some banks that he would make a rule if the
issue wasn't resolved though it was not necessarily clear that
he was asking that the option be absent entirely.
Fund managers argue that even having triparty agreements as
an option can be damaging and even coercive because banks could
set different pricing terms to encourage investors to use
them.
One large dealer has already used this language on this in
some agreements with clients.
The triparty document provides banks "more legal certainty
that if certain conditions are met the trades are more likely
to clear," said this agreement, a copy of which was seen by
Reuters. This, "should amount to better pricing."
Angered by the triparty addendum, Gensler brought a ban of
triparty up for commissioners' approval at their July 19
meeting. It passed with Democratic support, and Republican
opposition, making it an official proposal and open for comment
before a final vote.
The move surprised most banks.
"This was a brutal, protracted, heated argument to get to a
template," said one bank source. "After all that work, it was
frustrating."
CFTC TENSIONS
The proposed rule has also exposed a widening political
rift in the CFTC, with a composition of two Republican
Commissioners, Jill Sommers and Scott O'Malia, and three
Democrats, Gary Gensler, Michael Dunn and Bart Chilton.
Sommers, who worked as a derivatives industry lobbyist
before being appointed to the CFTC in 2007, views the rule
proposal as overreach. "We didn't need to get involved in
derivatives documentation," she said in an interview.
The voting record of the CFTC so far shows that the five
commissioners regularly vote along party lines. In many votes
Democrats have been swayed by concerns over potentially
anti-competitive elements in rules.
In one recent example, the Democrats approved lower capital
requirements for clearinghouse members than banks had been
arguing for, for fear higher minimums could be used to refuse
more members. The Republicans voted against this rule.
The Democrats are seen as more aggressively seeking to open
the market to new entrants and break up the dominance of the
large banks.
Much of the tension between the two parties also reflects
ideological tensions between the parties.
Democrats have sought more aggressive rules to offset what
they perceive as difficulties in the CFTC's ability to enforce
and investigate due to budgetary limits.
"I've stated my concern that budget constraints and the
efforts of those who would delay, weaken, or eliminate
Dodd-Frank would force us to be more prescriptive than we
should otherwise be in promulgating our final rules," Dunn said
at a CFTC meeting in July in response to one rule.
"If not for our budget constraints I would vote against
this rule," he said.
O'Malia, meanwhile, was put out by what he says a lack of
warning heading into the triparty ban vote, and has called for
further industry discussion on the issue.
In the July 19 meeting he said he had "grown increasingly
frustrated with the rulemaking process."
However, judging by Gensler's own words, there may be no
letup in the tensions, especially as the final, and hardest,
phase of derivatives rulemaking gets going in earnest.
"It's rational that you may not like everything that we're
doing," Gensler told a room full of bankers at an industry
conference in New York this month.
(Editing by Burton Frierson and Theodore d'Afflisio)