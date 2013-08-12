U.S. regulator opposes fast-track CFTC markets policing

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 12 The U.S. derivatives
regulator needs to better explain how it goes about cracking
down on wrongdoers, one of its commissioners said on Monday
calling on Congress to conduct a full review.
Scott O'Malia, the only Republican member of the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission, wants Congress to review the
regulator's internal policies and procedures in enforcement.
"I also encourage the commission to take immediate steps to
reevaluate its procedures to ensure that they have legal
authority and are transparent to the public," O'Malia said in a
statement on Monday.
The CFTC was given new powers to oversee the swaps market,
dominated by investment banks such as Citigroup, Bank of
America and JPMorgan after the credit meltdown
in 2007-09.
Its enforcement division has been making headlines since,
most recently when it charged former MF Global chief Jon Corzine
over the 2011 collapse of the futures brokerage, one of the
country's 10 biggest bankruptcies.
It has also subpoenaed at least two metals warehousing
firms, including Glencore, Reuters reported on Monday,
as a politically prominent inquiry into complaints about
inflated metals prices gathers steam.
O'Malia in his statement dissented from an order to delegate
staff members of the CFTC's division of enforcement to issue
subpoenas and take testimony, which he said was an unwarranted
waiver of the Commission's powers.
The dissent statement was about a specific case, but the
documents were redacted, and O'Malia would not say which case it
was. He has dissented before on delegating powers to staff.
At stake is the so-called absent-objection procedure, which
allows enforcement staff to press ahead with a case without
having to receive full approval by the agency's five
commissioners, who are political appointees.
The procedure cannot be used for individual matters, but
only for omnibus cases, in which the staff seeks to pursue
certain types of market wrongdoing, a person familiar with the
CFTC's thinking said at the time.
This enabled staff to move quickly, while still giving
commissioners a chance to object, the person said. Only if they
were traveling or otherwise unable to respond within the
required timeframe did they lose that right.