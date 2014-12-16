U.S. bank watchdogs implement ISDA stay provision for swaps

WASHINGTON Dec 16 U.S. bank regulators on
Tuesday issued a rule to allow a stay in terminating derivative
contracts if a bank lands in trouble, a provision needed to help
them wind down failed banks without causing market mayhem.
The rule by the Federal Reserve and the Office of the
Comptroller of the Currency reflected changes to the standard
contract made by the International Swaps and Derivatives
Association (ISDA) and 18 major banks.
A temporary stay of termination rights gives regulators more
time to work out a rescue plan for a large bank should it land
in trouble and avoid a market meltdown similar to the one in
2008 at the height of the credit crisis.
Before the stay, buyers and sellers had the right to
terminate the contract as soon as their counterparty landed in
trouble. The rule will come into force on Jan. 1, 2015.
The global $690 trillion swaps market is dominated by Bank
of America Corp, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Citigroup
Inc and Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
(Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Eric Walsh)