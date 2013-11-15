House Republicans chide U.S. regulator over swap rules

* CFTC guidance closes loophole for swaps trading
* Agency proposes raft of rules in wake of 2008 financial
crisis
* House has passed bills to tweak 2010 Dodd-Frank Act
By Douwe Miedema
WASHINGTON, Nov 15 Prominent Republicans in the
U.S. House of Representatives on Friday threw their weight
behind industry complaints that the nation's derivatives
regulator is confusing markets as it rushes through a plethora
of new rules.
Frank Lucas, who chairs the House Agriculture Committee,
said the way the Commodity Futures Trading Commission issued
additional guidance on one of its rules this week was
"irresponsible," and that it raised legal questions.
On Thursday, the CFTC closed a loophole banks had used to
avoid new rules requiring them to trade derivatives on newly
established trading platforms set up after the 2008 financial
crisis to make the market less opaque.
But the fact that the document was issued as a "staff
advisory" by an agency division - and not an official decision
by the leaders of the agency - was questionable, said Lucas,
whose committee oversees the CFTC.
The CFTC did not return a request for comment.
U.S. Representative Jeb Hensarling, the Republican head of
the House Financial Services Committee, also came out with a
statement criticizing the decision by the agency, which was
appointed as U.S. watchdog of the $630 trillion swaps market
after the crisis.
The lucrative derivatives industry, which was at the core of
the financial crisis, is dominated by large Wall Street banks
including Bank of America Corp, JP Morgan Chase & Co
and Citigroup Inc.
The Republican-held House has passed a number of changes to
the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform act, but these are mere
token victories for banks because they stand little chance of
making it through the Senate.
The CFTC's staff guidance made clear that banks cannot avoid
the new rules for the trading platforms by having trades
brokered in New York, but then booking them in London or other
financial centers abroad, lawyers said.
CFTC Chairman Gary Gensler, himself a former Goldman Sachs
banker, is aggressively rushing through a raft of rules
to reform markets before his term runs out at the end of this
year, which has sometimes riled investment banks.