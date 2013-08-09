JC Penney CDS widens in latest skirmish over future

BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
Aug 9 (IFR) - Troubled retailer JC Penney saw its credit default swaps (CDS) widen on Friday after another round of wrangling over the company's future and its next chief executive.
Five-year CDS - essentially insurance on a company's debt against any potential default - pushed out to 1218.55bp this morning from Thursday's close of 1163.86bp.
Its CDS stood at 871.65bp on April 8, according to Thomson Reuters CreditViews, when JCP announced then-CEO Ron Johnson would be leaving the company.
Widening means the market believes the chance of a default has increased. Outstanding JCP 5.65% 2020 bonds were steady on Friday morning, quoted at 69.75 unchanged from Thursday.
But JC Penney stocks have tumbled since Thursday's close, as the board of directors issued a statement in support of interim CEO Myron (Mike) Ullman.
That statement followed a call from activist investor Bill Ackman on Thursday to have a new CEO named within 45 days. Ullman returned after Johnson's departure four months ago.
"Since then, Mike has led significant actions to correct the errors of previous management and to return the company to sustainable, profitable growth," the board statement said.
