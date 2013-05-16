U.S. regulator to vote on watered-down swap rules

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 16 Big banks are set to gain key
concessions as the top U.S. derivatives regulator meets to vote
on watered-down rules for swap trading that will chip away at
Wall Street's dominance of the $630 trillion market.
The rules will allow banks to continue to negotiate deals
over the phone, a practice critics say is hard to monitor, and
lower the number of quotes investors need to get before entering
a swap to move away from bilateral trading.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission is writing a host
of new rules based on lessons learned from the 2007-09 financial
crisis, which highlighted the opacity of derivatives and
triggered a regulatory crackdown.
On Thursday, the CFTC's five members - three Democrats and
two Republicans - are expected to vote in a public meeting
starting at 10 a.m. (1500 GMT) on new platforms for swaps that
will bring bilateral trading to an end.
Bilateral trading, which is also seen as difficult to
monitor, was blamed for exacerbating the crisis.
"We will bring to this once-opaque marketplace the
transparency that Congress and President Obama laid out," CFTC
Chairman Gary Gensler said on a call with journalists when
presenting the rules on Wednesday.
The swaps market had modest beginnings in the 1980s,
offering companies risk management tools, but rapidly started to
attract speculators, causing it to mushroom out of regulators'
sight in the following decades.
In an important nod to an industry dominated by big banks
such as Citigroup Inc, Bank of America Corp and
JPMorgan Chase & Co, the CFTC will continue to allow
swaps deals to be negotiated over the telephone.
Derivative brokers such as ICAP Plc, GFI Group Inc
and Tullett Prebon Plc, which sign up for the
bulk of trading between banks, had lobbied hard to retain
so-called voice-broking, the core of their business.
The rules for the new platforms, called Swap Execution
Facilities (SEF), were one of the last remaining building blocks
in the CFTC's rules, which are part of the Dodd-Frank overhaul
of the financial industry after the crisis.
Another compromise in the rules for SEFs was the minimum
number of quotes that a prospective client needs to get before
entering a swap deal, a requirement aimed at bringing more
transparency to the market.
The rules set a minimum of three quotes in so-called
request-for-quote trading systems after a one-year phase-in
period when the minimum number of quotes is two. The CFTC had
initially proposed a minimum of five quotes.
Critics of the industry had said the lower the number, the
smaller the move away from bilateral trading.