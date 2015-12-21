German generics drugmaker Dermapharm put up for sale - sources

FRANKFURT Dec 21 Privately-held German generic drugmaker Dermapharm has attracted interest from buyout groups in a potential 1 billion euro ($1.1 billion) deal after being put up for sale by its founder, people familiar with the matter said.

Dermapharm's owner and Chief Executive Wilhelm Beier has mandated advisory boutique Ferber to find a buyer for the company, which makes skin disease treatments, allergy drugs, dietary supplements and suntan lotion.

Private equity groups such as Cinven, BC Partners, Nordic Capital, Advent and Carlyle have handed in tentative bids valuing the company at up to 1 billion euros including debt, or 12 to 13 times its annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation of about 80 million euros, the sources said.

Dermapharm, Ferber and the private equity groups declined to comment.

