UPDATE 2-Dermira's drug for excessive armpit sweating succeeds in key studies

(Adds details, updates shares)
By Natalie Grover
June 1 Dermira Inc said its
experimental topical therapy for excessive underarm sweating was
successful in two late-stage studies, bringing it one step
closer to providing an easy-to-use therapy for the often
embarrassing condition.
While the function of sweating is to prevent overheating,
those affected sweat even when the body does not need cooling.
Existing therapies for excessive underarm sweating, also
called axillary hyperhidrosis, offer limited effectiveness and
can be expensive.
The first line of defense are antiperspirants. Next,
patients can try costlier alternatives such as botox injections,
a device called miraDry that delivers electromagnetic energy to
decompose sweat glands, or laser therapy to destroy them.
Sufferers can also opt for localized surgery, like
liposuction, to remove or injure sweat glands. Oral medicines
can be used to systemically limit sweating. For instance, a
class of drugs called anticholinergics are commonly used
off-label for this purpose, but they are linked with the risk of
dementia.
Based on the most recent estimates, about 7.8 million
Americans have some form of excessive sweating including palms,
feet, underarms or head, and about half of this population
suffer from the underarm form, said Dermira spokeswoman Erica
Jefferson, in an interview ahead of the data readout.
The Menlo Park, California-based company's shares were up 3
percent at $33.00 in extended trading on Wednesday.
About two-thirds of the total 697 enrolled in the two trials
for the company's topical treatment, DRM04, were treated with
wipes containing DRM04, while the rest were not.
In the first trial, a significant improvement in the
severity of sweating was seen in 52.8 percent of the patients
treated with the drug, compared with 28.3 percent patients in
the control group, on a scale designed by the company.
In the second trial, a significant improvement was seen in
66.1 percent of the drug-treated patients, compared with 26.9
percent in the control group.
Dermira said it had expected to apply for marketing approval
for the drug in the second half of 2017, subject to completion
of the drug's long-term safety trial.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover and Shailesh Kuber in Bengaluru;
Editing by Maju Samuel)