IDE plans more U.S. desalination plants after California success

* California plant to alleviate years of drought
* IDE planning new plants for California, Texas, Florida
* Global demand for desalination on the rise, CEO says
By Ari Rabinovitch
JERUSALEM, Dec 16 Israel's IDE Technologies,
which opened this week a billion-dollar desalination plant in
California, is helping to plan 10 new facilities throughout the
United States, the company's chief executive said on Wednesday.
Together with U.S. partner Poseidon Water, IDE has just
completed the country's largest desalination plant, located on
the Pacific coast in the city of Carlsbad. It will supply much
needed drinking water for 300,000 households, alleviating the
area's water shortage.
Yet it may just be the first of eight more plants being
planned for California, of which IDE is involved in three, said
CEO Avshalom Felber. IDE's others are in Texas and Florida.
"It's the start of a solution," Felber told Reuters. "And
once you have a successful plant like this, it raises our
profile in the United States."
Desalination has emerged as a promising technology in the
face of a record dry spell gripping California for several
years, depleting its reservoirs and aquifers and raising the
costs of importing water from elsewhere.
Critics have cited ecological drawbacks, such as harm to
marine life from intake pipes that suck water into the treatment
systems and the concentrated brine discharge from the plants.
Felber said the Carlsbad plant took measures to reduce the
impact on the environment.
IDE built a reverse osmosis system to purify seawater by
pushing it under high pressure through a semi-permeable membrane
- a sort of a microscopic strainer - that requires less energy
and is friendlier to the environment than thermal-based systems.
The plant did not need a new ocean intake pipe, using
instead one belonging to a nearby power plant. The highly-salted
by-product is spread back into the ocean in a number of places,
and the effect will be monitored, Felber said.
It will produce about 190 million litres (50 million
gallons) a day, though residents will have to pay 2 or 3 percent
more for their water, he said.
Other IDE projects include the biggest desalination plants
in India, China and Israel. And with an increasing strain on
drinking water sources, Felber sees desalination playing a
bigger role globally.
"Demand is going up all the time," he said. "Together with
systems for wastewater reuse, desalination is becoming more
necessary."
IDE is owned by Israeli conglomerate Delek Group
and Israel Chemicals.
(Editing by David Evans)