UPDATE 1-Descartes Systems Q2 profit rises

Sept 8 Canada's Descartes Systems Group Inc posted a 30 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by an increase in its services revenue.

The logistics and management software and services provider's second-quarter net income rose to $2.6 million, or 4 cents a share, from $2 million, or 3 cents a share, last year.

Revenue rose 14 percent to $28.8 million.

Services revenues rose 12 percent to $26.7 million.

Shares of the Waterloo, Ontario-based company closed at C$6.21 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)