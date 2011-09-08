UPDATE 1-Descartes Systems Q2 profit rises

(Follows alerts)
Sept 8 Canada's Descartes Systems Group Inc
posted a 30 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by
an increase in its services revenue.
The logistics and management software and services
provider's second-quarter net income rose to $2.6 million, or 4
cents a share, from $2 million, or 3 cents a share, last year.
Revenue rose 14 percent to $28.8 million.
Services revenues rose 12 percent to $26.7 million.
Shares of the Waterloo, Ontario-based company closed at
C$6.21 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)