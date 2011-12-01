UPDATE 1-Descartes Systems Q3 profit beats

BRIEF-Manchester United PLC Q2 basic earnings per share 10.69 pence
* Manchester United PLC says Q2 adjusted basic earnings per share 10.63 pence
Dec 1 Descartes Systems Group Inc , a provider of logistics-management software and services, posted a third-quarter profit above market estimates on strong growth in services.
Net income for the August-October quarter was $2.7 million, or 4 cents a share, compared with $1.6 million, or 3 cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned 13 cents a share.
Revenue rose 10 percent to $28.5 million, slightly below analysts' estimates.
Analysts, on average, were expecting the company to earn 11 cents a share on a revenue of $29 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Services, which contributed 92 percent of the company's overall revenue, increased their share to $26.2 million from $24.7 million last year.
The Waterloo, Ontario-based company's shares closed at C$7.07 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Private equity firm KKR & Co LP reported lower-than-expected earnings on Thursday as losses in privately held investments that have yet to be realized dragged on overall performance.
* Tremor Video reports strong full-year and record fourth-quarter 2016 financial results; announces ceo transition