UPDATE 1-Descartes profit up on services growth

May 31 Business software provider Descartes Systems Group Inc posted an 18 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by an increase in its services revenue.

First-quarter net income rose to $2.6 million, or 4 cents per share, from $2.2 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue for the logistics and management software and services provider rose 10 percent to $29.9 million, while services revenue increased 7 percent to $27.7 million.

The company's shares, which have gained 16 percent so far in 2012, closed at C$8.39 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

