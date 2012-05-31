UPDATE 1-Descartes profit up on services growth

BRIEF-Canfor receives regulatory approval to renew normal course issuer bid
* Received regulatory approval to renew a normal course issuer bid first launched in March, 2013
May 31 Business software provider Descartes Systems Group Inc posted an 18 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by an increase in its services revenue.
First-quarter net income rose to $2.6 million, or 4 cents per share, from $2.2 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue for the logistics and management software and services provider rose 10 percent to $29.9 million, while services revenue increased 7 percent to $27.7 million.
The company's shares, which have gained 16 percent so far in 2012, closed at C$8.39 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
* Received regulatory approval to renew a normal course issuer bid first launched in March, 2013
* Bonavista Energy Corporation announces 2016 fourth quarter and year end results
SYDNEY, March 3 The dollar held broad gains on Friday as the risk of an imminent U.S. interest rate hike slugged sovereign bonds and commodities, even managing to sour Wall Street's party as the reality of rising borrowing costs began to sink in.