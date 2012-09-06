Descartes Systems' profit falls on higher acquisition costs

UPDATE 1-Viola Davis wins first Oscar for 'Fences'
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
Sept 6 Descartes Systems Group Inc, which develops software for companies to manage their inventories and truck fleets, reported a 4 percent fall in quarterly profit on acquisition related costs.
Second-quarter net income fell to $2.5 million from $2.6 million. Per-share earnings were flat at 4 cents.
The company, which acquired Infodis and Integrated Export Systems in June, said acquisition related charges rose to about $700,000 in the quarter from about $300,000 a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, the company earned 15 cents per share in the quarter ended July. Analysts on average were expecting the Waterloo, Ontario-based company to earn 13 Canadian cents per share.
Revenue rose 6 percent to $30.5 million, but missed the C$31.08 million ($31.34 million) analysts were expecting, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company, which has a market cap of about C$514.5 million, closed at C$8.22 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
HONG KONG, Feb 27 Asian stocks erased early losses but stayed below 19-month highs on Monday as a renewed drop in sovereign bond yields on political concerns prompted some investors to move to the sidelines after a recent rally.
* SoftBank in discussions with WeWork for some time - sources