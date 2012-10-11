版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 11日 星期四

BRIEF-Moody's assigns Desenvix (P)B1 and Baa1.br ratings

Oct 11 Desenvix Energias Renovaveis SA : * Moody's assigns a (p) b1 and baa1.br ratings to desenvix's debentures;

outlook stable * Rpt-moody's assigns a (p) b1 and baa1.br ratings to desenvix's debentures;

outlook stable

