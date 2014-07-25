BRIEF-Destination Maternity says withdraws proposal to combine with Mothercare

July 25 Destination Maternity Corp
* Withdrawal of proposal to combine with Mothercare
* Announces that it does not intend to make an offer for
Mothercare Plc and is withdrawing its proposal for a possible
combination with Mothercare.
* CEO says withdrawal demonstrates that we will continue to
maintain strict financial discipline in evaluating potential
initiatives and opportunities
* Destination maternity is unwilling to increase value of
its proposal and has therefore decided to withdraw its proposal
* Mothercare board and certain Mothercare shareholders
presented concerns to Destination Maternity's financial adviser
regarding Destination Maternity's ability to finance combination
with Mothercare
