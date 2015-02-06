Oil firm Det norske to book Q4 impairment charge

BRIEF-Reven Housing REIT files for common stock offering of up to $28.8 mln
* Reven Housing Reit Inc files for common stock offering of up to $28.8 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2q8aQcX) Further company coverage:
OSLO Feb 6 Norwegian oil firm Det norske will book an impairment in the fourth quarter from its 2014 acquisition of Marathon Oil's Norwegian business, it said on Friday.
The non-cash net impairment charge will be between $320 million and $340 million in the fourth quarter, it said in a statement.
The company also said it will start reporting its earnings in U.S. dollars, switching from Norwegian crowns.
The balance sheet has been converted to dollars at a rate of 6.6161 as of Oct. 15 last year, which was the closing date for the acquisition of Marathon Oil's business.
The Oslo-listed firm said it has recognised regular goodwill of around $300 million and technical goodwill of around $1.2 billion as per the accounting requirements for financial reporting purposes under IFRS 3. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)
* Reven Housing Reit Inc files for common stock offering of up to $28.8 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2q8aQcX) Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Oil drops to lowest since Nov before rebounding on OPEC cut talk