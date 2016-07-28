版本:
Oil firm Det norske to restore production at Alvheim during the night after leak

OSLO, July 28 Norwegian oil firm Det norske said it expected to reach full production at its Alvheim FPSO (floating storage, offloading and producing unit) overnight after a leak, stopped production earlier on Thursday.

There was no discharge into the sea as a result of the incident, it added.

"We are in full control and expect to reach full production at some time during the night," a Det norske spokesman told Reuters. Full production at the Alvheim FPSO is 90,000 barrels of oil equivalents per day (boepd), he said.

"On Thursday morning, Det norske was informed about a hydrocarbon leak in the pump room aboard the Alvheim FPSO. The crew on board managed to stop the leak after a short period of time," Det norske, operator of the field in which it holds a 65 percent stake, said in a statement on Thursday evening.

Other partners in the Alvheim field include ConocoPhillips with a stake of 20 percent, and Lundin Petroleum, with a stake of 15 percent. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

