Det norske drills dry oil well in Norwegian Arctic

OSLO, April 8 OSLO, April 8 Det Norske Oljeselskap ASA has drilled a dry well at the Darwin prospect in the Norwegian part of the Barents Sea, the firm said on Monday.

The well was drilled some 80 kilometres (50 miles) from the Skrugard oil discovery, which renewed oil firms' interests in the region when it was discovered two years ago.

The partners in the dry well are: operator Repsol, which has a 20-percent stake, RWE with 15 percent, Norwegian minnow Concedo with 20 percent, Talisman with 12.5 percent, Faroe Petroleum with 12.5 percent and Marathon, with 10 percent.