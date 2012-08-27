CORRECTED-RESEARCH ALERT-CIBC cuts Detour Gold Corp price target

Power struggle: Australian smelters grapple with electricity uncertainty
* Network reliability, price spikes undermine smelter businesses
(Corrects currency to Canadian dollars)
Aug 27 Aug 27 Detour Gold Corp :
* CIBC cuts Detour Gold Corp price target to C$42 from C$45; rating sector outperformer For a summary of rating and price target changes on U.S. companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .1568 For a summary of rating and price target changes on Canadian companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .4899
* Network reliability, price spikes undermine smelter businesses
* Lyondellbasell Industries Nv - wholly-owned subsidiary priced public offering of $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 3.500pct guaranteed notes due 2027
* Parker-Hannifin says on Feb 21, co priced a private offering of $700.0 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2027 - SEC filing