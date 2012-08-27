CORRECTED-RESEARCH ALERT-CIBC cuts Detour Gold Corp price target

(Corrects currency to Canadian dollars)

Aug 27 Aug 27 Detour Gold Corp :

* CIBC cuts Detour Gold Corp price target to C$42 from C$45; rating sector outperformer For a summary of rating and price target changes on U.S. companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .1568 For a summary of rating and price target changes on Canadian companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .4899