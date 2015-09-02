版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 9月 3日 星期四 05:52 BJT

Police investigate June death of Detour Gold mine worker

Sept 2 Police and Ministry of Labour officials in Ontario are investigating the death of an employee at Detour Gold Corp's mine in the Canadian province in June, the mining company said on Wednesday.

Local media reported that Ontario police are looking into the death of Denis Millette, 52, a millwright at the Detour Lake mine, who died on June 3.

Millette was making repairs to equipment inside the mine when it was noticed that he was in "medical distress," media reports said.

Detour said it had participated in the original investigation by the Ministry of Labour and was continuing to cooperate. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Alan Crosby)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐