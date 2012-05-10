Detroit names CFO to help steer city's turnaround

BRIEF-Teck announces cash tender offers and consent solicitations
DETROIT May 10 Former U.S. Department of Education official Jack Martin will be Detroit's newly appointed chief financial officer, representing one of the first major initiatives taken by the city under its financial agreement with the state of Michigan.
Martin, who began his career at General Motors and is the former head of Home Federal Savings Bank of Detroit, was appointed by Detroit Mayor Dave Bing. He will be paid $220,000 annually and start his position next week.
Bing plans to cut an additional 936 city jobs as part of a restructuring. Detroit just finished laying off 864 people. Together, the cuts would lead to $100 million in annual savings.
Martin was a member of Governor Rick Snyder's financial review team, which found the city to be in financial crisis earlier this year. That led to the creation of a "consent" financial agreement between the state and Detroit leaders, under which the city must meet stringent requirements.
Feb 16 The activist investor targeting U.S. railroad operator CSX Corp. said in a letter to the company's board on Thursday that he was willing to adjust certain demands as long as his CEO candidate was guaranteed a four-year contract.
* Serinus announces filing of final short form prospectus, expected closing of offering for gross proceeds of cdn$25.2 million and refiling of annual information form Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: