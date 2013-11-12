Detroit wants to keep banker's fee secret

| WILMINGTON, Del.
WILMINGTON, Del. Nov 12 The judge overseeing
Detroit's historic bankruptcy filing has made clear he expects
full disclosure of professional fees billed in the case. On
Thursday the city will ask for an exception: fees paid to its
banker.
Detroit has argued that Barclays Capital, a unit of
Britain's Barclays PLC, needs to keep the fee structure
of a $350 million loan confidential because it is commercially
sensitive information. The city also argued that if the fee
arrangement were public, it might drive up the cost of the loan.
Judges overseeing large bankruptcy cases demand detailed
reports on the fees and expenses paid to lawyers, but they
sometimes make an exception for Wall Street fees. That may
change with Detroit, which is spending taxpayer money.
"Since it's a public entity with so many diverse
stakeholders, it's important for the general public to feel that
the process was fair," said John Penn, a bankruptcy attorney
with Perkins Coie in Dallas. "I would not be surprised if the
judge required disclosure."
The loan to Detroit is known as a debtor-in-possession or
DIP loan, a common feature in corporate bankruptcies. Once a
company enters Chapter 11, a lender can provide money to keep
the business operating and the loan becomes the first debt the
company must repay, making it a relatively safe bet for lenders.
Most DIP loans are a small fraction of the size of
Detroit's, and the fees to arrange the smaller loans are
routinely disclosed.
But in bigger bankruptcies, exceptions are made. Companies
that have been allowed to keep confidential the fees for
arranging a DIP loan have included Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
Publishing Co, retailer Harry & David Holdings Inc and
Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc.
Lenders that have received fees under seal have included
Barclays, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Citigroup Inc.
Requests for the confidential fee arrangements with Wall
Street often go unopposed.
In part, that may be because a fee letter that remains
sealed is not entirely secret. Judges often require the total
fee amount to be disclosed at a public hearing before they seal
the letter detailing the underlying arrangement.
The letter is generally shared with the judge, an official
creditors committee and the U.S. Trustee, who is a Department of
Justice official who oversees the administration of bankruptcy
cases. The fee letter could also be shared with other parties
that sign confidentiality agreements, such as a court-appointed
fee examiner.
Barclays' loan to Detroit is typical of loans that come with
confidential fee letters. After the bank advances the money to
the city, Barclays plans to carve up the loan and sell it to
investors rather than hold onto it, a process known as
syndication.
Barclays can adjust the interest rate on the loan to meet
investor demand and if the maximum allowable interest rate were
disclosed, investors would simply hold out for that rate,
according to filings by Detroit.
"It is of the utmost importance to Barclays that the details
of the fee structure set forth in the fee letter be kept
confidential so that competitors may not use the information
contained therein to gain a strategic advantage in the
marketplace," the city said in a court filing.
Barclays declined to comment.
The U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Detroit is currently
considering whether Detroit qualifies for Chapter 9, though most
legal experts think protection will be granted. The Barclays
loan appears to be the first DIP loan arranged for a
municipality in bankruptcy.
Detroit plans to use $250 million to terminate a complicated
swaps deal related to previous bonds issued to finance pension
debt. The rest of the money will be used to fight blight and
improve living conditions for Detroit residents.
Nancy Rapoport, a professor at University of Nevada Las
Vegas Law School and a fee examiner in bankruptcy cases, said
publishing fees allows them to be undercut. Even so, Rapoport
said that's the price professionals pay to operate in bankruptcy
court.
"The general presumption about fees is telling the public
what they are is part of the quid pro quo of having the estate
pay them," she said.
In the 2008 bankruptcy of media conglomerate Tribune Co, the
U.S. Trustee's office objected to Barclays' seeking confidential
fees. In that case, Mark Shapiro of Barclays testified that
Tribune was paying a fee to arrange the loan, and then Barclays
was in turn paying a fee to investors to buy it.
"If they know exactly what we've been paid, they will demand
the full amount of that fee," said Shapiro. "To be incentivized
in order to make the loan, we can't be disclosing that fee up
front."
Judge Kevin Carey allowed the fee in Tribune to remain under
seal.
Steven Rhodes, the judge overseeing Detroit's filing, wrote
in his order scheduling Thursday's hearing that the city should
come prepared with witnesses and evidence in support of the
request to seal the fee letter.
Bankruptcy attorney Penn said he doubted the precedents of
commercial bankruptcy cases would apply to Detroit in regards to
the Barclays fee.
"In blackjack you have to show your cards before you get
paid. Which is why I would not be surprised by the judge
requiring disclosure."