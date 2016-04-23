Fireworks stolen from CSX freight train recovered in Detroit

April 23 Federal agents have found more than 30 cases of commercial-grade aerial fireworks in Detroit after the explosives were reported stolen from a CSX freight train earlier this week, officials said on Saturday.

The heist was discovered after a CSX Corp train that originated in Chicago arrived in Detroit on Wednesday and was immediately reported to the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF), CSX spokesman Rob Doolittle said in an email.

ATF spokeswoman Cherie Duvall-Jones said the explosives, 2-inch by 5.5-inch aerial fireworks, were discovered in southwest Detroit after someone called in with a tip. The explosives were believed to have been stolen when the train made a stop in Ohio.

"They are commercial grade so they are very dangerous," Duvall-Jones said.

Duvall-Jones said no one had been arrested in connection with the theft, but the investigation was continuing. (Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by David Gregorio)