Ruling voiding part of Detroit fiscal pact to be appealed

Sept 13 A Michigan judge's ruling that voided
part of Detroit's financial stability agreement with the state
will be appealed, state and city officials said on Thursday.
Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Paula Manderfield on
Wednesday tossed sections of the April agreement that allow
Detroit's mayor or program management director to change or
suspend collective bargaining agreements with city workers
because the sections violate Michigan's 2011 emergency manager
law.
A lawsuit filed against the city, Michigan's treasurer and
others by a Detroit labor union claimed power over collective
bargaining deals was reserved only for state-appointed emergency
managers under the law, which was used to craft the financial
stability agreement.
Detroit, which was on the verge of running out of money
earlier this year, avoided the appointment of an emergency
manager by entering into a consent agreement that included state
oversight.
Terry Stanton, a spokesman for the Michigan Treasury
Department, said the state's attorney general expects to ask the
judge to reconsider the ruling, a move that temporarily suspends
its implementation.
"We disagree with the judge's order," he said. "The
financial stability agreement is a mutually agreed to,
cooperative agreement entered into voluntarily by all parties;
the state, mayor, and city council and one that meets all legal
requirements."
Using that pact, Detroit Mayor Dave Bing in July imposed a
10 percent pay cut and other changes on workers to save $102
million a year. Late last month, a Wayne County Circuit Court
judge upheld the move in a lawsuit brought by the Detroit Police
Officers Association.
Andrew Paterson, an attorney representing the American
Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 25,
which filed the Ingham County case, said Judge Manderfield's
ruling voids the 10 percent wage cuts.
Detroit's financial stability agreement and the emergency
manager law have been targeted by labor unions and others with
lawsuits and in the case of the law, a Nov. 6 state-wide ballot
measure to repeal it.