UPDATE 1-Detroit pension fund denied $39.9 mln claim against banks

Sept 19 An arbitration panel has denied fraud
claims against Citigroup Global Markets, Morgan Stanley & Co and
others brought by Detroit's Police and Fire Retirement System,
which was seeking $39.9 million in damages.
The three-member panel of the Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority, an independent regulator of U.S. securities firms,
denied and dismissed on Wednesday all of the claims the pension
fund filed against the banks in May 2010.
The fund accused the banks of fraud and breaching contracts
and their fiduciary duty over their recommendations to invest in
various collateralized debt obligation funds. The pension fund,
which reported net assets of $2.9 billion at the end of fiscal
2012, sought $39.9 million in actual and compensatory damages.
Also named in the complaint were GSC Partners CDO
Investors; GSC CDO Fund, Ltd.; GSCP L.P.; and two employees of
Smith Barney and Morgan Stanley, who the arbitration panel
determined did nothing wrong in their dealings with the pension
fund.
Officials at the pension fund were not immediately available
for comment.
The retirement fund for Detroit's police and fire workers,
along with the city's General Retirement System are at the
center of a battle in U.S. Bankruptcy Court over whether pension
benefits can be reduced to help the cash-strapped city.
Detroit's state-appointed emergency manager filed what would
be the biggest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history on July 18.
Fearing that retirement benefits would be cut in violation of
the Michigan Constitution, the pension funds filed challenges to
the filing. The federal judge overseeing the case is holding
hearings on whether Detroit can legally seek protection from
creditors and if the city meets insolvency and good-faith
negotiations tests.