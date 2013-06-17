UPDATE 3-Detroit default, restructuring plan break new ground -Moody's

June 17 Detroit's default and debt restructuring
plan are precedent-setting in the U.S. municipal market, Moody's
Investors Service said on Monday, because the city is looking to
bondholders, as well as labor unions and pensioners, to share
the pain.
The city on Friday defaulted on a $39.7 million payment on
certificates of participation and presented a plan to
restructure its finances.
"The restructuring plan is unconventional and
precedent-setting in the municipal market. It builds a strong
case for insolvency, girding the city for a tough fight with
creditors of all types," Moody's said in a statement.
The default on the taxable pension debt Detroit sold in 2005
and 2006 led Fitch Ratings on Monday to downgrade the rating of
about $1.5 billion of COPs to the lowest level of D from C.
Moody's also on Monday downgraded several Detroit bond
issues, including a cut in the city's general obligation
unlimited tax rating to Caa3 from Caa2 and reductions of its
general obligation limited tax and certificates of participation
(COPs) ratings to Ca from Caa3.
The proposal by Emergency Manager Kevyn Orr calls for
unsecured creditors to take a pro rata share of $2 billion of
new limited recourse participation notes, which would be issued
to replace approximately $11 billion of unsecured obligations.
"The substantial reduction offered to unsecured creditors,
the extent of the city's financial stress and the complexity of
the city's debt add to the uncertainty of many classes of debt
ultimately recovering their investment," Moody's said.
On Thursday, before the city's announcement, Moody's
downgraded several classes of Detroit debt to Caa2 with a
negative outlook.
Much of Detroit's debt is insured. Syncora Holdings
on Monday said that its wholly owned unit Syncora
Capital Assurance Inc received notice of the default and
confirmed its pledge to pay bondholders according to contractual
terms.
The company's fourth quarter 2012 operating supplement
showed $329 million of outstanding Detroit pension debt insured
by Syncora Capital Assurance Inc.
On Friday two of the insurers, National Public Finance
Guarantee Corp, a unit of MBIA, and Assured Guaranty Ltd
, had already confirmed that bondholders will be
reimbursed.
Moody's also said the plan is unusual as it proposes similar
treatment of various debt security types.
It noted that Orr did not propose a plan for creditors who
are considered secured, such as the debt of the city's water and
sewer enterprises or the city's general obligation debt, which
is enhanced by state aid and claims relative to interest rate
swaps. However, the latter are subject to negotiations.
"The plan appears to treat the general obligation and
pension obligation certificates similarly, which would be a
break from tradition," Moody's said.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services, which on Friday
downgraded the city to CC from CCC minus, kept a negative
outlook on the lower rating due to the potential Detroit could
file for bankruptcy.