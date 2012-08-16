Michigan court blocks pay cut for Detroit police

Aug 16 A Michigan judge on Thursday temporarily
blocked Detroit from imposing a pay cut and other measures on
its police officers as part of a plan to save $102 million a
year for the cash-strapped city.
Wayne County Circuit Court Judge John Murphy approved a
request by the Detroit Police Officers Association for a
temporary restraining order, citing in part the suspension
earlier this month of Michigan's 2011 emergency manager law.
Public Act 4, which would give the State greater control
over struggling local governments, was suspended pending the
outcome of a state-wide vote on Nov. 6 on whether it should be
repealed.
A financial stability agreement between the city and
Michigan in April is based in part on the suspended law, which
enabled state-appointed emergency managers to temporarily
suspend collective bargaining pacts.
While the agreement gave Detroit some state oversight, but
not an emergency manager, it allowed Mayor Dave Bing to
disregard collective bargaining with the city's 48 unions and
impose 10 percent pay cuts, work rule and benefit changes, and
other measures on workers last month.
Donato Iorio, an attorney for the police union, said the
order stops the immediate imposition of a pay reduction and
12-hour work shifts for police. He added the judge has scheduled
a hearing on granting a preliminary or permanent injunction
against Detroit for Wednesday.
The judge's order cited the fact that after its contract
expired at the end of June, the police union requested binding
arbitration for a new contract under a law that specifically
requires the city to maintain the status quo in terms of wages
and work conditions for the duration of the arbitration process,
according to Iorio.
The judge also noted public safety concerns in his order,
which was issued on the same day $123 million of revenue bonds
were priced for Detroit in the U.S. municipal bond market. The
bonds were issued through the Michigan Finance Authority to
raise money for the city's near-empty coffers.
A shrinking population and declining revenue have left
Detroit with a $260 million cumulative budget deficit and a huge
$7.9 billion long-term debt burden that includes bonds, employee
pensions and retiree healthcare liabilities.
A spokeswoman for Bing did not immediately have a comment on
the judge's order. Spokesmen for Michigan Treasurer Andy Dillon
did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Bing contended earlier this month after the act was
certified for the ballot that the suspension of Public Act 4
ahead of the repeal vote and the substitution of a former and
weaker emergency manager law would not impair the financial
stability agreement or his plan to save $102 million through the
wage cuts and other measures.