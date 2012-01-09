版本:
2012年 1月 10日

Volvo eyeing help to build next-gen compact cars

DETROIT Jan 9 Swedish carmaker Volvo is on the lookout for a partner to help it gain scale effects for its next generation of compacts once the model lifecycle of cars like the upcoming Volvo V40 estate expire in 2017.

"We are developing our own vehicle and engine platforms for the upper segment models that will cover some 600,000-700,000 cars and SUVs we build, or roughly 70-80 percent," Volvo's Chief Executive Stefan Jacoby told Reuters at the Detroit auto show on Monday.

"But for vehicles below that, we are in the middle of looking for a partner."

