Deutsche Bank narrows asset manager bidders -sources

FRANKFURT Feb 14 Deutsche Bank
has pared down the shortlist of potential investors vying to buy
its asset management operations to fewer than 10, three sources
close to the process said on Tuesday.
Among the remaining bidders are Ameriprise Financial
, Macquarie and Guggenheim Partners, two people
said. State Street is also still in the running, another
person added.
The asset could fetch 1.5 to 2 billion euros, two sources
said.
While Deutsche Bank is trying to sell the operations in one
unit, some bidders are only interested in parts, a person close
to the lender said.
Deutsche Bank does not want to end up holding parts of the
business that might be too small to be viable or sell on a
standalone basis, a person familiar with Deutsche Bank's
thinking said.
Under review is a sale of Deutsche's institutional investor
business, DB Advisers, its alternative asset business RREEF, an
insurance asset management business, and its DWS Investments
mutual fund business in the Americas.
Not included in the review are private wealth management or
Deutsche's DWS franchises in Germany, Europe and Asia, which are
seen as part of the bank's retail palette.
Altogether, the units up for sale have roughly 400 billion
euros in assets under management, and employ 1,500 staff.
In November Deutsche Bank said it was considering the sale
of several asset management businesses in light of new
regulation, rising costs and growing competition expected to
weigh on future earnings.