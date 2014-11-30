Deutsche Bahn to sue airlines over cargo cartel

* Bahn set to sue several airlines

* Bahn plans briefing on lawsuit on Monday

* Lufthansa faces damages claim for 1.76 bln euros

* Lufthansa notes European ruling on cartel not definitive

BERLIN, Nov 30 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn is set to launch another suit against airlines for operating a price-fixing cartel affecting its freight business from 1999-2006, the Wirtschafts Woche weekly reported on Sunday.

The German magazine said Deutsche Bahn would submit the suit to the regional court in Cologne on Monday, seeking damages from 11 airlines including Lufthansa and British Airways .

Deutsche Bahn declined to comment on the report beyond pointing to an invitation to a media briefing on Monday "on a multi-billion dollar lawsuit seeking damages from air cargo carriers".

Deutsche Bahn already announced in August it was suing in the United States for the same price fixing.

The airlines' cartel was first exposed seven years ago and triggered fines in the European Union and in the United States. Victims of the cartel can sue separately for compensation.

In its invitation to the briefing, Deutsche Bahn said the implicated airlines were BA, Lufthansa, Japan Airlines, Air France-KLM, Scandinavia's SAS, Qantas Airways, Cargolux Airlines International, Martinair Holland and All Nippon Airways.

The magazine said Deutsche Bahn would be seeking the biggest portion of damages, up to 1.76 billion euros ($2.2 billion), from Lufthansa, which has escaped fines so far because it reported the practice to the authorities.

Lufthansa said in its annual report that it is at risk of civil claims for damages in relation to the case, but noted that the European Commission's decision on the cartel is not yet definitive. It also said an expert report it commissioned concluded the cartel did not inflict any damage on customers.

Deutsche Bahn transports 390.1 million tons of freight a year, via land, rail, sea and air. It made 39.1 billion euros in revenues last year and operates in more than 130 countries. (1 US dollar = 0.8030 euro) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; editing by David Clarke)