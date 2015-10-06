UPDATE 1-Deutsche Bahn hires Lazard to look at Arriva options

(Adds Deutsche Bahn comment, more detail, background)
By Arno Schuetze
FRANKFURT Oct 6 Deutsche Bahn has
hired investment bank Lazard to explore options for its
Arriva passenger transport business, including a possible stock
market listing.
"By finding investors we aim to support growth in our two
international business units (Arriva and Schenker) and to
strengthen the financial stability of the group," a Deutsche
Bahn spokesman said on Tuesday, adding that it had turned to
Lazard for its capital markets expertise.
The appointment of Lazard provides more evidence that the
German railway operator is looking at ways to raise money in the
face of increasing competition from foreign railway groups
winning lucrative regional traffic contracts and also from the
growing popularity of long-distance bus lines following a market
liberalisation in 2013.
Deutsche Bahn's operating profit fell almost six percent to
2.1 billion euros ($2.4 billion) last year and the company made
more than 40 percent of that profit abroad.
Lazard has been asked to prepare a feasibility study for
Arriva's potential stock market flotation, two sources familiar
with the matter said, adding that Deutsche Bahn's supervisory
board wants to use the study as a basis for discussions on the
company's future at its December meeting.
Last week, supervisory board sources told Reuters that
Deutsche Bahn was likely to try to find a strategic investor or
pension fund to take a minority stake in either Arriva or
Deutsche Bahn's Schenker logistics business. A stock market
flotation was unlikely, they said at the time.
But it is Deutsche Bahn's owner, the German government, that
will have to take a decision on whether to list Arriva and,
eventually, Schenker, or whether to try to attract money in a
different manner.
Berlin cancelled a previous attempt to sell a minority stake
in Deutsche Bahn when the global financial crisis hit in 2008.
Deutsche Bahn operates rail networks, stations, a
long-distance and a regional rail business and has Arriva and
Schenker.
If Deutsche Bahn does opt to list Arriva, it may float 25
percent of the bus and train operator as early as the second
quarter of 2016, one of the sources said.
Arriva, which Deutsche Bahn bought for 1.6 billion pounds
($2.4 billion) in 2010, posted earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation, and amortization of 498 million euros on sales of
4.5 billion euros in 2014.
British peers like Stagecoach and National Express
trade at 6.5 to 7 times their core earnings. If it
fetches a similar multiple, Arriva may be valued at up to 3.5
billion euros in a potential deal.
A listing of Arriva and eventually Schenker could allow
Deutsche Bahn to show how much of the group's value lies in the
two subsidiaries, one of the sources said. "That may show that
it is actually a large part and that may prompt a re-think of
the whole group strategy," the source said.
Separately, McKinsey has been asked to explore possibilities
to improve Deutsche Bahn's structure in Germany, two other
sources said.
Lazard and McKinsey declined to comment.
($1 = 0.8906 euros)
($1 = 0.6593 pounds)
