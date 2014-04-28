UPDATE 1-Deutsche Bank announces first AT1 bond sale

(adds background, more details)
By Kirsti Knolle and Aimee Donnellan
FRANKFURT/LONDON, April 28 (Reuters/IFR) - Deutsche Bank
announced its first-ever Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bond
sale on Monday, a multi-currency benchmark deal intended to
address concerns about its capital reserves.
Aiming to satisfy new regulations for European banks in the
wake of the global financial crisis, Deutsche plans to raise up
to EUR5bn in deeply subordinated bonds to shore up its balance
sheet.
The multi-currency nature of the trade - as well as the
potential overall size of the deal - will set a precedent for
European banks dealing with the new regulatory framework.
"Today's announced transaction is the first step towards
reaching the overall targeted volume of approximately EUR5
billion of CRD 4 compliant Additional Tier 1 capital which the
bank plans to issue by the end of 2015," Deutsche Bank said.
The issuance will be the third step in a series of measures
announced a year ago to strengthen the bank's capital structure.
It follows a EUR3 billion equity capital raise in April 2013 and
the issuance of USD1.5 billion CRD 4 compliant Tier 2 securities
in May 2013.
The lender said the AT1 notes, also known as CoCos, will
have a temporary write-down at a trigger level of 5.125 percent
phase-in attached warrants, excluding shareholders' pre-emptive
rights.
Market expectations are that it will tap the euro, sterling
and US dollar markets simultaneously.
NEW LANDSCAPE
Tougher Basel III regulation is forcing banks to be creative
in meeting capital levels.
So far only Lloyds has raised more than EUR5bn in
the AT1 market - but that deal was done as part of an exchange,
and so did not truly test demand for a brand new issue.
AT1 is a relatively new type of instrument that provides a
bank in trouble with capital when it needs it most, either by
temporarily reducing investors' principal or converting their
holdings into equity.
Deutsche Bank's AT1 bonds are expected to follow the
template set by French banks by using the temporary write-down
structure where investors can eventually see their holdings
recovering.
Earlier this month, Germany's finance ministry gave German
lenders long-awaited certainty on the tax treatment of these
instruments, bringing the country in line with
the United Kingdom, Denmark, Belgium, Italy, France and Spain
where banks have forged ahead by raising billions in the format.
Deutsche, which will release its interim report on Tuesday,
has been under pressure from regulators in recent months to
bolster its capital base and could need as much as EUR2.2bn in
extra capital to meet tough new rules from the European Banking
Authority.
Deutsche Bank said last month that its CDR4 pro-forma Common
Equity Tier 1 ratio was 9.7% at the end of 2013.
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle at Reuters and Aimee Donnellan at
IFR; Writing by Helene Durand; Editing by Natalie Harrison and
Marc Carnegie)