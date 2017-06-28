版本:
2017年 6月 28日

MOVES-Deutsche Bank's wealth arm appoints Michael Morley to lead UK business

June 28 The wealth management arm of Deutsche Bank AG said on Wednesday it appointed Michael Morley to lead its UK business as part of its plan to hire 100 front-office staff this year.

Morley, who will join the German bank in July, most recently served as the Chief Executive Officer of private bank Coutts & Co.

Morley will be based in Deutsche Bank's newly opened headquarters in the Zig Zag Building, in London's Victoria. He will report to Peter Hinder, head of Deutsche Bank Wealth Management Europe, Middle East and Africa.

