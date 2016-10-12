MOVES-Deutsche Bank hires Asia head of financial sponsors from UBS-memo

HONG KONG Oct 12 Deutsche Bank has
hired Mohamed Atmani as the head of its financial sponsors
coverage in Asia Pacific from Swiss bank UBS, the
German bank said in an internal memo seen by Reuters on
Wednesday.
The hiring is part of a reshuffle in the bank, threatened
with a multi-billion-dollar fine from U.S. regulators, as it
tries to boost its flagging performance in corporate mergers and
acquisitions and capital markets.
Atmani, who covered leverage finance at UBS, will continue
to be based in Hong Kong, the Deutsche Bank memo said. A
spokeswoman for Deutsche Bank in Hong Kong confirmed the content
of the memo.
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)